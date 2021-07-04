Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – At the time of this update there are 53 active fires in the northwest region. Twelve fires are not under control, seven fires are being held, 12 fires are under control and 22 fires are being observed. One fire was called out today.

Northwest Region

Six new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 4. Thunder Bay 58 is located near Pikitigushi Lake, approximately 34 kilometres east/northeast of Armstrong. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control and received air attack today. Thunder Bay 59 is located near McGinnis Lake, approximately 105 kilometres west of Thunder Bay. The 0.5 hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 16 is located east of Long Lake, approximately 27 kilometres south/southeast of Geraldton. The 1.0 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 57 is located near the Sabourin River in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, approximately 56 kilometres northwest of Red Lake. The 0.5 hectare fire is being observed. Nipigon 17 is located near Obobka Lake, approximately 34 kilometres east/southeast of Nakina. The 1.0 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 55 is located near Sark Lake in Quetico Provicial Park, approximately 46 kilometres southeast of Atikokan. The 5.0 hectare fire is being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high and extreme with the exception of the southwest corner of the region where rainfall has reduced the hazard to moderate and low in some parts of the Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden sectors. An incoming weather system is expected to bring precipitation to region overnight into Monday.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Fort Frances 47 remains not under control at 407 hectares, approximately 3 kilometres northwest Naicatchewenin (Northwest Bay) First Nation.

Over 20 crews continue work on this fire as fresh crews are cycled in to replace those going on days off.

Infrared scanning of the fire area began Sunday.

Kenora 51 continues to expand its boundaries in the Eagle/Snowshoe/Woodland Caribou Provincial Parks, aided by strong fire behavior and extreme fire hazard conditions in the Kenora sector.

continues to expand its boundaries in the Eagle/Snowshoe/Woodland Caribou Provincial Parks, aided by strong fire behavior and extreme fire hazard conditions in the Kenora sector. The fire has been remapped to a size of 22,252 hectares.

An Incident Management Team is enroute to the area to manage operations on the fire.

Restricted Fire Zone in effect in portion of the Northwest Region

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order remains in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-271-0216.