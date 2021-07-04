Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For our American friends, happy 4th of July. For Thunder Bay if you look toward Mount McKay tonight there will be fireworks, as Fort William First Nation will be lighting up the sky.

The heat warnings issued by Environment Canada continue today. In a contrast Ontario’s cold spot on Saturday, Peawanuck where it was three degrees to start the day is now under a special weather statement for heat.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 17 this morning. Skies will be sunny this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon then light late this afternoon. High of 32. Humidex will make it feel more like 39. The UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers after midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light near midnight. Low overnight of 19.

Peawanuck Weather

Special weather statement in effect for:

Peawanuck

Extreme heat today.

Maximum temperatures: 32 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 40.

The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the south 30 km/h. High of 32. Humidex will make it feel more like 40. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight, we are calling for cloudy skies with a with 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 18.

Sioux Lookout Weather

In addition to the Heat Warning Sioux Lookout is also under an Air Quality Alert. There will be increasing cloudiness early this morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High for Sunday will be 30 with the Humidex at 39. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight we are forecasting mainly cloudy skies. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will impact air quality. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight of 19.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Rain will be ending this morning in Kenora. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality.

Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Wind will becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High for Sunday of 31. Humidex value will make that feel more like 38. The UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and the continued risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 18.