Edmonton – COVID-19 – As of July 1, Albertans are now free to gather indoors and outdoors, places of worship and businesses can operate at full capacity, the provincial mask mandate is repealed, and people can safely get back to doing all of the activities they enjoy.

To date, 72.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first dose of vaccine, and 42.4 per cent have received both doses, offering a strong level of community protection in the province. Alberta Health estimates that 50 per cent of eligible Albertans will be fully immunized by July 6.

Mandatory isolation and quarantine rules remain in place, and masking is still required in hospitals, continuing care, mass transit, ride shares, and taxis.

“This is a fantastic day for Alberta. We have crushed COVID-19 and with cases plummeting and vaccine uptake climbing, we are Open for Summer. With vaccines on our side, businesses can once again thrive, and Albertans can get back to their normal lives. Together, thanks to the sacrifices made by Albertans, we have made it through this terrible time. Now, a new day dawns and the future looks bright.” Jason Kenney, Premier

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of Albertans and the power of modern medicine, now is the time to safely pivot from strict restrictions to vaccine protection to keep people safe. As we lift restrictions, I urge Albertans to continue to do their part by getting fully vaccinated.” Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

“We are entering a new phase in our fight against this virus. As we gather and celebrate with our loved ones, I encourage every Albertan to continue to get their vaccines, make safe choices and support each other with compassion through this time of transition.” Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health

All COVID-19 restrictions are now lifted unless otherwise indicated. Health officials have created a general guidance document (General guidance for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses) for all sectors to help Albertans safely transition into Stage 3.

Limited measures will remain in effect to protect continuing care and acute care settings, and to offer additional safeguards until all Albertans have had the opportunity to receive their second dose of vaccine.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are still required to isolate for 10 days.

Close contacts of confirmed cases are still required to quarantine. Quarantine length continues to be based on vaccination status.

Protective measures in continuing care settings remain in effect.

Masking will continue to be required in limited and specific settings:

Continuing care and acute care settings.

Public transit, taxis and ride sharing.

Albertans may wish to consider individual risk factors and choose to wear masks in other public indoor settings.

Get fully vaccinated

Albertans are encouraged to continue booking appointments for first and second doses to ensure full effectiveness and long-lasting protection.

Anyone who has not yet booked their vaccine can do so by visiting alberta.ca/vaccine to find available appointments with AHS or participating pharmacies across the province. Select locations are offering walk-in clinics for first doses.

Alberta is providing an extra incentive to Albertans who are vaccinated through its Open for Summer Lottery. To register and for complete details, visit alberta.ca/lottery.

