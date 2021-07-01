Sioux Lookout – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists to practice safe and responsible driving on local roadways, and highlight two updates to the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) impacting enforcement for speeding / aggressive driving.

Effective July 1, 2021, the HTA has been modified to increase vehicle impoundment penalties for individuals charged with street racing / stunt driving, as well as decreasing the speed threshold for street racing on municipal roadways.

Individuals charged with street racing / stunt driving offences now face an increased impoundment penalty of 14 days, up from seven days, as well as a seven-day license suspension, at the roadside.

The speed threshold for racing / stunt driving on roads with a posted speed limit below 80 km/hr has also been reduced; drivers caught travelling 40 km/hr or more above the posted speed limit can now face racing / stunt driving charges. Roads with a posted speed limit of 80 km/hr or higher maintain the current threshold of travelling 50 km/hr or more above the speed limit.

These changes to the HTA are part of the Moving Ontarians More Safely (MOMS) Act, in place June 3, 2021, to help make our roads safer. Aggressive driving is a leading causal factor in fatal motor vehicle collisions on OPP- patrolled roads, and excessive speeds are one of the most dangerous aggressive driving behaviours on our roadways.

For more information on road safety, visit OPP.ca. Learn more about how Ontario is taking action to enhance road safety through the MOMS Act, by visiting Ontario.ca.