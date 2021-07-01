WINNIPEG – LIVING – The impact of COVID-19 on the economy will be felt for years. Likely the pandemic has created wide-spread changes to many jobs.

While it is likely that many companies simply may not survive, those which do are going to see changes.

One of those changes is in actual workplaces. Many workers over the course of the pandemic have been working from home.

Many companies with offices, especially in large cities with downtown skyscrapers are likely to look at changing their ways massively. Social distancing and cleaning is likely to make a huge shift in the workplace.

As more and more Canadian companies consider the future of work, Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, compliments of Canada Life, is releasing new research that shows despite the increase in vaccinations, 46% of Canadians working from home are anxious about the threat of the virus if and when they return to the office.