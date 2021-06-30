KENORA – NEWS – On Monday June 28, 2021, shortly after 7:00 pm CDT, members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a sudden death on Lake of the Woods, Norman Beach area. The complainant advised they observed a female in the water unresponsive.

Members of the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit assisted members of the Kenora OPP with the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old, Dana LANDRY of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 548-5534.