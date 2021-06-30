Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) National Chief Elmer St. Pierre has echoed the voices of countless Indigenous Peoples in this country stating that this July 1st, Canada Day celebrations across Turtle Island should be cancelled.

National Chief St. Pierre has stated:

“Given the recent discovery of the remains of over one thousand of our children and youth, and news of ongoing injustices that all Indigenous people have faced, and continue to face to today, what is there to celebrate? We should use Canada Day every year as a day to mourn and remember Indigenous peoples.”

“Many Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities are developing other alternatives to commemorate July 1st in a way that honours Indigenous Children and Youth. CAP strongly encourages anyone that is able, to participate in one of these alternatives in a safe way that is consistent with following public health regulations. We ask all of our Indigenous brothers & sisters to check in and take care of one another during these difficult days.

“July 1st has been a contentious date on the calendar for some time in the Indigenous community but more so given the recent revelations that have come to light in this country. It is at this time that we would like to extend our thanks to the non-Indigenous community and allies of the Indigenous community for helping to amplify these stories and look to support in a meaningful way that will produce tangible results. On page 2 of this release, please find a number of resources to find support if you are a former residential school student in distress or have been affected by the residential school system and need help. Additionally we have provided actionable items that we encourage everyone to consider and participate in, as well as National Organizations to donate to if you are in a position to do so.”