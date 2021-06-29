Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There remain Air Quality Alerts for Red Lake, Ear Falls, Kenora and Grassy Narrows. Across Western Canada there are heat warnings in effect that have now entered into Manitoba. With the wildfire risk ramping up, heading into July, take extra care out in the forest lands.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 15 to start the day in the city. Skies are mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm. High expected of 20. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening followed by partly cloudy conditions. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low overnight of 16.

Of course extremes of weather are not limited to Canada. As this Tweet showing the conditions in Stuttgart Germany show, with roads covered in flood waters and hail:

Fort Frances Weather

A mix of sun and cloud today for Fort Frances. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High for Tuesday will be 24 with the Humidex at 29. The UV index will be 9 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low of 13 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is Sunny and 13early this morning in Sioux Lookout. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High for Tuesday will be 28 with the Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 15.

Marten Falls Weather Outlook

It is 10 to start the day in Marten Falls. Sunny skies to start the morning, however there will be increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind becoming north 30 km/h late this afternoon. High for the day of 24 with the Humidex at 28. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be the risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the Kenora region. The forecast is for sunny skies this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High for Tuesday will be 27 with the Humidex at 31. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low overnight of 16.