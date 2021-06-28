Thunder Bay – NEWS – St. Joseph’s Care Group’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelli O’Brien as the next President & Chief Executive Officer, effective September 7, 2021.

“The executive search process was comprehensive, and we were impressed with the breadth of talented candidates,” said Bishop Fred Colli, Chair of St. Joseph’s Care Group’s Board of Directors and selection committee member. “Kelli’s extensive senior leadership experience and clinical background, combined with her values of respect, kindness and service to others made her a natural fit with St. Joseph’s Care Group’s culture and service offerings.”

Kelli has held senior executive roles in healthcare since 2005, and is currently the Vice President People, Quality and Safety at Western Health in Newfoundland. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy from Dalhousie University, a Master of Science in Rehabilitation from Queens University, and is a PhD candidate with the School of Medicine at Memorial University.

Kelli is in the process of relocating to Thunder Bay, and is looking forward to beginning her new role. “Leadership is an honour, and I am humbled to be entrusted with the leadership of an organization with such deep roots and a reputation for excellence, where people and partnerships are valued and respected. It’s a truly exceptional opportunity.”

Tracy Buckler will continue as St. Joseph’s Care Group’s President & Chief Executive Officer until the transition occurs in early September.