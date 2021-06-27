Thunder Bay – Weather – For Sunday, there remains Air Quality alerts in effect for the far west of the region including Kenora, Red Lake and Ear Falls.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

This is due to high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires. Smoke plumes from forest fires 85 km southwest of Red Lake may affect the area. Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level.

Thunder Bay Outlook

For Thunder Bay we have mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High temperature for Sunday will be 26 with the Humidex making it feel more like 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with possible risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches are expected be be developing after midnight. Low overnight of 11.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 12 to start your Sunday in Sioux Lookout. For the day we are expecting a mix of sun and cloud.There will be a 60 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High for the day will be 26 and with the Humidex it will feel more like 28. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with possible risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 14.

Fort Frances Outlook

Mainly cloudy in Fort Frances for Sunday, there is a 60 per cent chance of rain this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. High for Sunday will be 27 with the Humidex making it feel more like 32. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There is a 60 per cent chance of rain this evening with possible risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 13.

Washaho Cree Nation

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain this afternoon is the weather forecast for Washaho Cree Nation. For Sunday, winds will becoming southeast 30 km/h this morning. High for the day will be 23.

Tonight will see clouds continue. There will be a 40 percent chance of more rain showers this evening. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight plus 5.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 17 to start your Lake of the Woods Sunday. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 60 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High of 27 with the Humidex at 30. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There will be a 60 per cent chance of more rain showers this evening with possible risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 17.