Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are 22 active fires in the region. Four of those fires are not under control. One is being held, ten are being observed, and seven of the fires are listed as under control.

There was one new fire confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 26. Thunder Bay 47 is not under control at 1 hectare and is located near Brennan Lake, approximately 67 kilometres northwest of Armstrong.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to high with areas of low hazard in the southwest and far north of the region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Fort Frances 49

Fire is not under control at 407 hectares. Aircraft have remapped the fire today to gain a more accurate perimeter.

High humidity, low wind and cloud cover are keeping fire behaviour minimal today. The fire is exhibiting primarily smouldering conditions.

20 crews are currently working the fire in various roles including establishing hose line along the perimeter of the fire.

Some residents have voluntarily evacuated due to air quality issues.

An Implementation Order is in effect for the fire area (see below).

Sioux Lookout 17

Fire is 1,412 hectares and remains not under control.

The fire is active and required air attack throughout most of the day

Heavy equipment is working to establish fire line in strategic areas and crews are establishing hoselines.

More resources are expected to enter the area in the coming days.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-271-0216.

View a map of the Implementation Order area.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.