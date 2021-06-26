Tired of years and years of a complicated marriage? Looking to end things quickly and effortlessly? The only way to get a quick divorce in Tennessee is by having an uncontested divorce. What is an uncontested divorce?

Keep reading to find out.

What is an uncontested divorce?

An uncontested divorce is where both spouses settle their disputable issues themselves without involving a judge.

The couple will agree on how to split their assets and liabilities. It also means that the couple will come to a custody agreement if they have children. This will be faster than a contested divorce because, with a contested divorce, a couple can not come to an agreement.

Therefore they would need a lawyer, a mediator, and even a judge to oversee their divorce proceedings, which could take quite some time to settle.

How long does an uncontested divorce take?

An uncontested divorce in Tennessee takes a minimum of 60 days from start to finish. If you have children, there is a waiting period of 90 days from the date that the spouse files the Petition for Divorce, which must be adhered to by law.

In contrast, a contested divorce could take up to a year to sort out. It mainly depends on how many issues there are between the couple.

Can Online divorce speed up the process?

The answer is no. Online divorce can only help spouses get their forms completed faster. But these professional companies allow you to get the correct divorce papers that you will need to get the ball rolling.

They are easy to use, and within a matter of 2 business days, you will receive the paperwork you need.

This is how the process works.

Step 1:

Choose the online divorce company that you think would be the best fit for you. There are many companies out there, so you will need to do your research to ensure the service you choose is legitimate.

Pro Tip: Read online reviews of various companies and choose one with high ratings. It’s also a good idea to choose an online divorce service that has been around for several years, as this means that they have the experience to handle your case.

Step 2:

The next step will be to fill out an online questionnaire which will check if you are eligible for a web divorce. You will be asked specific questions like:

Are you living in the county where you are filing for divorce?

Do you know the location of your spouse?

Can you agree on how to divide your assets and debts?

Can you agree on child custody?

The reason for this is that online divorce services only help with uncontested divorces. If you can’t agree on how to divide your assets and debts and fight over your children, you will probably need an attorney.

Step 3:

The great thing about online divorce is that the system selects the forms that match the specifics of your situation and fills them out automatically, based on all the information you have provided.

So when you receive your forms from the online divorce service, you do not need to fill out anything. The documents only need to be signed and submitted to the court.

What’s also great about using an online divorce service is that they will help you every step of the way. If you have any questions about your paperwork, customer service can help.

Step 4:

Lastly, you will need to make a few copies of the paperwork (one for yourself, one for the clerk’s office, and one for your spouse). You will then need to file the paperwork at your local clerk’s office. Some online divorce services can file your divorce papers for you for an extra fee.

You will also need to serve your spouse, which can be done by utilizing a professional server or the sheriff.

How long will this process take?

If you have no hiccups along the way, you could finalize your divorce within 60 – 90 days from start to finish, but this depends on a few factors, like how busy the courts are.

In some cases, it could take between 2 and 6 months. This is especially true if minor children are involved. It is always wise to ask the clerk for an estimate.

It is still much quicker than a contested divorce which could take between 1 and 2 years to finalize.

How much does an online divorce cost?

The cost of online divorce is pretty cheap. It can cost anywhere between $137 to $500. It depends on whether you would like the online service to file your paperwork for you or not.

The reason it’s so affordable is that no lawyers are involved.

What about a DIY Divorce?

A DIY divorce is similar to the above, except you will need to do everything yourself. This is also a really cheap option and fast, in the sense that you can collect the documents yourself.

(But it won’t speed up the finalization of your divorce.)

You could go straight to your local clerk’s office and ask for the paperwork you need or download blank forms from the court’s website.

Follow the steps below to start the DIY process.

Step 1

You will need to fetch a “Complaint for Divorce” form at the clerk’s office and then fill it out. In these documents, you will need to state things like:

Why you want a divorce

How you plan on dividing your assets, debts, and property.

How you plan to arrange custody and your parenting plans if you have children.

Step 2

When all the paperwork has been filled in correctly, make copies and file them at the local clerk’s office. You will also be asked to pay a filing fee between $200 and $400.

You will also receive a case number at this step.

Step 3

In step 3, you will need to have someone older than 18 serve your spouse. You could make use of a professional server or the sheriff. Your spouse then has 30 days to make a counter-complaint.

Step 4

If your spouse agrees to the divorce, you can then discuss how you will divide your assets, debts, and property. If you have kids, you will need to work out a parenting plan that you both agree to. Tennessee also expects couples to do a 4-hour parenting course.

Step 5

Your final hearing will be scheduled, and your divorce will be finalized.

This is how easy a DIY divorce can be if you and your spouse end things amicably, aka an uncontested divorce.

How much does a DIY divorce cost?

If you opt for a DIY divorce, you might just need to pay the court’s filing fee between $200 and $400. You might also need to pay a professional server, which could cost between $45 and $75 on average.

In Conclusion

If you want a quick divorce, opt for an uncontested divorce. It means fewer fights, less stress, and a faster end to an unhappy marriage.