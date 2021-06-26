Kenora – POLITICS – Parliament has adjourned for the summer. I’ve appreciated the opportunity to travel the riding recently. It’s been great to meet constituents in Kenora, Dryden, Machin, Sioux Lookout, Ear Falls, and Red Lake, and I look forward to visiting Pikangikum and more communities as the summer continues.

Re-opening the border

Last week, the Liberals announced that some border restrictions would be reduced for fully-vaccinated Canadians.

These new guidelines have no new accommodations for Americans, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, and nothing for families who have been separated.

This is incredibly disappointing for business owners in Northwestern Ontario who are dependent on American tourists, and have been struggling to survive this past year.

Without any data provided, Justin Trudeau’s refusal to re-open seems to be about politics, not public health.

For the sake of our business owners and workers, we need to re-open the border as soon as possible.

Support for visually impaired Canadians

“Consumer product labels are often inaccessible to those who are visually impaired. This makes it difficult for visually impaired Canadians to live independently.

That’s I’m happy to support a Conservative motion calling for digital and audio read-out technologies to be incorporated into product labels.

Along with the rest of the Conservative caucus, I’m proud to fight to make life more accessible for persons with disabilities.

Working for You

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, or if you would like to arrange a meeting, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora), or contact me by email at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo Member of Parliament