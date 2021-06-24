OTTAWA – NEWS – On June 24, 2021, following a months-long investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Anti-Corruption Unit, two members of the Ottawa Police Service and two other individuals now face charges.

The RCMP say that the investigation began after the Ottawa Police Service requested the assistance of the RCMP to investigate a possible breach of trust.

“The RCMP are committed to ensuring the integrity of police internal investigations and work collaboratively with multiple partner agencies to ensure public safety and police accountability,” said Chief Superintendent Matt Peggs, Criminal Operations Officer, RCMP O Division.

Further investigation uncovered evidence of criminal offences believed to have been committed by the four accused.

The RCMP charged the following individuals:

Haidar El Badry (29) of Ottawa, Ontario (Constable, Ottawa Police Service):

• Breach of trust by public officer, contrary to the Criminal Code;

• Obstructing justice, contrary to the Criminal Code; and

• Causing a person to deal with a forged document, contrary to the Criminal Code.

Mohamed Mohamed (45) of Ottawa, Ontario (Constable, Ottawa Police Service):

• Obstructing justice, contrary to the Criminal Code.

Ashley El Badry (29) of Ottawa, Ontario:

• Forgery, contrary to the Criminal Code; and

• Causing a person to deal with a forged document, contrary to the Criminal Code.

Mohamed Salameh (29) of Gatineau, Quebec:

• Dealing with a forged document, contrary to the Criminal Code.

All the accused are scheduled to appear at the Ottawa Courthouse located at 161 Elgin Street, Ottawa, respectively on September 1, 2021 (El Badry’s), September 2, 2021 (Mohamed) and September 3, 2021 (Salameh).

This investigation is still ongoing.

Consequently, no further information will be released at this time.

“There can be no tolerance of criminal behaviour or corrupt practice by members of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS). All OPS members have a duty to serve the community in an ethical, professional and lawful manner. Any OPS member who engages in criminal behaviour or corrupt practice will be fully investigated and prosecuted,” said Chief Peter Sloly of the Ottawa Police Service. “The OPS received information regarding the potential corruption activities involving a member of the Service. The OPS conducted an initial assessment to validate the information and then requested that the RCMP O Division Anti-Corruption Unit conduct a full criminal/anti-corruption investigation. I want to thank the RCMP for its work on this investigation.”

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful.

If you wish to report any type of criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

–