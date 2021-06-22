1000 Kilos of Cocaine Seized

TORONTO – Toronto Police Service have announced the takedown of a major international drug-smuggling ring, which saw more than 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, crystal meth, and marijuana being transported between Mexico, California, and Canada using modified tractor trailers.

The six month long operation saw Toronto Police officers to work in partnership with Canadian, and American law enforcement agencies as well as agencies throughout southwestern Ontario and across Canada.

Toronto Police allege that between November 2020 and May 2021, investigators identified those responsible for transporting the illicit substances across borders for sale in Canada. It is further alleged this was made possible by the installation of hydraulic traps in tractor-trailers, capable of smuggling 100 kilograms of substance in a single trip.

Twenty Arrested and 182 Charges Twenty people were arrested (including one Young Person) and two suspects are currently outstanding. Collectively, they face 182 charges.

Throughout the project, investigators identified a person known as the “Trap Maker.” This man was allegedly responsible for building hidden compartments within the tractor-trailers for the purposes of smuggling large amounts of contraband across borders.

Jason Hall, 43, of Surrey, British Columbia, also known as the “Trap Maker,” turned himself into police in Toronto last week and is charged with:

1. Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

2. Participate in a Criminal Organization

In total, investigators seized the following:

o 444 kilos of cocaine

o 182 kilos of crystal meth

o 427 kilos of marijuana

o 300 oxycodone pills

o $966,020 in CDN currency

o 21 vehicles, including 5 tractor trailers

o 1 firearm

The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be more than $61 million.

Nineteen others have been arrested as part of Project Brisa:

Ryan Nikolakakos, 28, of Toronto, has been charged with:

1. Three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

2. Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

Zaw Min Htoo, 23, of Toronto, has been charged with:

1. Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

2. Instructing the Commission of an offence for a Criminal Organization

3. Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

4. Participate in a Criminal Organization

5. Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence

Damoy Searchwell, 24, of Toronto, has been charged with:

1. Trafficking Schedule I Substance

2. Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

3. Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

4. Participate in a Criminal Organization

5. Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Samet Hysa, 28, of Vaughan, has been charged with:

1. Trafficking Schedule I Substance

2. Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

3. Participate in a Criminal Organization

4. Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

5. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

6. Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

7. Possession of a Firearm Knowing it Possession is Unlawful

8. Careless Storage of a Firearm

9. Possession of a Loaded or Restricted Firearm

Hanif Jamal, 43, of Toronto, has been charged with:

1. Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

2. Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

Wei Jie Huang, 28, of Toronto, has been charged with:

1. Trafficking Schedule I Substance

2. Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

3. Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

4. Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

5. Participate in a Criminal Organization

6. Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Nadeem, Lila, 35, of Toronto, has been charged with:

1. Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

2. Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

Yusuf Lila, 68, of Toronto, has been charged with:

1. Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

2. Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

Gurbakhash Singh Grewal, 37, of Brampton, has been charged with:

1. Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

2. Importation of a Schedule I Substance

3. Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

4. Two counts of Participate in a Criminal Organization

Amarbir Singh Sarkaria, 25, of Caledon, has been charged with:

1. Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

2. Importation of a Schedule I Substance

3. Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

4. Participate in a Criminal Organization

Harbaljit Singh Toor, 46, of Caledon, had been charged with:

1. Four counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

2. Four counts of Importation of a Schedule I Substance

3. Five counts of Participate in a Criminal Organization

4. Three counts of Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

5. Two counts of Instruct to Commit an Offence for a Criminal Organization

6. Counsel to Commit an Offence not yet Committed

7. Four counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Harwinder Bhullar (female), 43, of Caledon, has been charged with:

1. Participate in a Criminal Organization

2. Possession of Proceeds Over $5000

Sarjant Singh Dhaliwal, 37, of Kitchener, has been charged with:

1. Four counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

2. Four counts of Importation of a Schedule I Substance

3. Four counts of Participate in a Criminal Organization

4. Three counts of Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

5. Instruct to Commit an Offence for a Criminal Organization

6. Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

7. Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Gurveer Dhaliwal, 26, of Kitchener, has been charged with:

1. Four counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

2. Four counts of Importation of a Schedule I Substance

3. Four counts of Participate in a Criminal Organization

4. Three counts of Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

5. Four counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Gurmanpreet Grewal, 26, of Kitchener, has been charged with:

1. Four counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

2. Four counts of Importation of a Schedule I Substance

3. Three counts of Participate in a Criminal Organization

4. Three counts of Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

5. Instruct to Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

6. Four counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Sukhwant Brar, 37, of Brampton, has been charged with:

1. Four counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

2. Three counts of Importation of a Schedule I Substance

3. Four counts of Participate in a Criminal Organization

4. Three counts of Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

5. Instruct to Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

6. Four counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Parminder Gill, 33, of Brampton, has been charged with:

1. Two counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

2. Two counts of Importation of a Schedule I Substance

3. Participate in a Criminal Organization

4. Commit an Offence for a Criminal Organization

5. Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Andre Williams, 35, of Toronto, has been charged with:

1. Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence

2. Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

3. Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

A Young Person has been charged with:

1. Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

2. Importation of a Schedule I Substance

3. Participate in a Criminal Organization

4. Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

5. Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

Two men are still wanted as part of Project Brisa.

William Nhan, 23 years, of Toronto, is wanted for:

1. Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

2. Traffic in a Schedule I Substance

3. Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

4. Participate in a Criminal Organization

5. Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence

Scott McManus, 38, of Toronto, is wanted for:

1. Two counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

2. Importation of a Schedule I Substance

3. Three counts of Participate in a Criminal Organization

4. Commit an Offence for the benefit of a Criminal Organization

5. Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance

None of the charges have been proven in court.