TORONTO – NEWS – Ontario Premier Doug Ford was the target of anger last night. A man armed with a butcher knife was arrested at Ford’s home in Etobicoke. “Last night, a man with a large butcher’s knife showed up at the Premier’s home while yelling threats,” according to the Premier’s Office. “An OPP officer was on site and arrested the man immediately.”

A spokesperson for Ford, says that the man was arrested by an OPP officer and that no one was injured. “The Premier thanks the officer for his quick action and bravery, which resulted in no harm to anyone involved in the incident.”

The OPP has handed the case over to the Toronto Police who are continuing the investigation.