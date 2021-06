Thunder Bay – Shy-Anne and Jamie Sky hosted a concert for National Indigenous Peoples Day 2021.

The concert was live-streamed to the Sunset Drive-In in Dryden with the support of the Government of Canada, the City of Dryden, The Dryden Native Friendship Centre, CKDR Radio, DRRAN and Eagle Lake First Nation.

In a special encore performance, here is the music as recorded from the NetNewsLedger studio in Thunder Bay.