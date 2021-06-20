Thunder Bay – Weather – For Sunday weather is going to be a challenge for those seeking to get outdoors in parts of the region.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 11 to start your Sunday. Skies are cloudy and there is a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. There will be a few showers beginning early this afternoon. High for Sunday will be 21 with the UV index at 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few showers ending near midnight then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low overnight of 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Dryden, with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight don’t forget the free concert at the Sunset Drive-in. The forecast is for mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of 6.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers for Sunday. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 5.

Sachigo Lake Weather

Cloudy skies with showers beginning early this morning are forecast for Sachigo Lake today. Winds will be north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of only 10.

Tonight, we are calling for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Low plus 3.