TORONTO – SPORTS – U SPORTS is proud to announce that Université Laval in Québec City has been awarded the right to host the 56th Vanier Cup championship on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at TELUS-Université Laval Stadium.

The date of this year’s game was pushed back by one week to accommodate a hopeful safe return to conference regular season and playoff play across the country amidst ongoing impacts from COVID-19.

The 2021 edition of the Vanier Cup will be broadcast in English by CBC Sports and in French by TVA Sports in addition to being available on both broadcasters’ digital platforms.

The championship logo was also unveiled on Thursday, featuring the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac – one of Canada’s National Historic Sites and a Quebec City staple – completing the new U SPORTS logo system unveiled in 2019, which integrates local landmarks into the visual identity of each market-driven championship.

Previous iterations of the Vanier Cup in 2009, 2010 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019 have attracted enthusiastic crowds at the 12,187-seat TELUS-UL Stadium. Although the capacity for the championship game will be determined by public health officials, Université Laval and U SPORTS closer to the championship, student-athletes will be able to count on the support of Québec.

The Rouge et Or have also hosted several extraordinary national championships within the last decade including men’s soccer (2012), women’s rugby (2013), women’s soccer (2014), women’s basketball (2015), women’s volleyball (2018) and men’s volleyball (2019). They have also been selected to host the 2021 U SPORTS Cross Country championships and the 2022 U SPORTS Swimming Championships.

The Vanier Cup is played between the winners of the Uteck and Mitchell Bowl national semifinals, featuring the four U SPORTS conference champions. The 2021 Mitchell Bowl will feature the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) champion visiting the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) champion, while the Uteck Bowl will see the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) champion host the Canada West (CW) champion – with both games taking place on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The entire 2022 Winter Championship Host Rotation will be confirmed next week.