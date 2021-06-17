Thunder Bay – Sol Mamakwa has been working with a group of Indigenous technical experts and residential school survivors to help develop tools for Indigenous leadership to prepare for the future process of examining the 18 residential schools across Ontario for burial sites. This group has gathered as community people and are developing a process that places elders, survivors and First Nation communities at the centre of the work required.

Commenting on the announcement by the Ontario Government this week, the MPP says that he felt that the Ford government was looking more for political points than actually seeking to work together. Despite statements by Minister Greg Rickford that he was working with Mamakwa, the MPP says all he received was a notice of a briefing on the initiative while it was going on.

Mamakwa told NetNewsLedger he feels that the Ontario Government needs to take politics out of this issue.

There are 18 residential school sites in Ontario, and the Kiiwetinoong MPP states there is the possibility of more bodies of students at some of those schools.

This is a fairly long interview with MPP but worth listening to in its entirety.