Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Warm weather is in the forecast across the region today. There are in parts of the region rain showers in the forecast.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It will be hot in Thunder Bay today. The forecast high is 29. Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. The Humidex will make it feel hotter like it is 31. the UV will be index 8 or very high.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 19 this morning in Sioux Lookout. Skies will be sunny this morning with a mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High of 28 with the UV index at 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Attawapiskat Weather Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud for Attawapiskat today. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High of 25 with the Humidex making it feel like 30. The UV index is 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies continue with a 30 percent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 10.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

Sunny conditions with a mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon are forecast for Kenora. There is a 30 per cent chance of rain. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High for the day will be 28. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight we are forecasting partly cloudy skies. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Winds will becoming west 20 before morning. Low overnight of 14.