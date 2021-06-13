Thunder Bay – INDIGENOUS – Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Head Electoral Officer Jocelyn Formsma has received and verified nominations for the following candidates for the position of Grand Chief (1) and Deputy Grand Chief (3) for the 2021 election for the NAN Executive Council.

Candidates for Grand Chief:

Derek Fox, Bearskin Lake First Nation

Bruce Shisheesh, Attawapiskat First Nation

Candidates for Deputy Grand Chief:

Anna Betty Achneepineskum, Marten Falls First Nation

Randall Crowe, Deer Lake First Nation

Joseph Duncan, Muskrat Dam First Nation

Lawrence Jefferies, Moose Cree First Nation

Victor H. Linklater, Taykwa Tagamou Nation

Howard Meshake, Aroland First Nation

Bobby Narcisse, Aroland First Nation

Andrew Solomon, Fort Albany First Nation

Chiefs from NAN’s 49 First Nation communities will vote on Wednesday, August 11 during the 39th Keewaywin Conference to be held August 10, 11 & 12, 2021, in a virtual environment.

The official campaign period runs from June 12 until August 9, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

Information on the election process and the NAN Election Code is available on the NAN Election website: www.nanelection.ca. The election will be livestreamed.