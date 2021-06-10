Thunder Bay – Weather – There remains Heat Warnings for Atikokan, Shebandowan, Quetico Park, Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River, Seine River Village and Mine Centre. By contrast, the cold spot at +3 in Ontario this morning is Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is raining heavily this morning in Thunder Bay. The weather service says that there will be a few showers ending early this morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h late this afternoon. High for the day will be 22 with the Humidex at 27.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Wind will continue from the east at 20 km/h. Low overnight will be 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is cloudy in Sioux Lookout this morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming northeast 30 km/h late this afternoon. High for the day will be 24 with the Humidex making it feel like 30.

Tonight skies will remain overcast. Winds will be east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight will be 15.

Washaho Cree Nation

Ontario’s cold spot this morning is Washaho Cree Nation at 3 headed to a daytime high of 8 under cloudy skies. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.

Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h late this morning.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of rain showers this morning and early this afternoon. High for Thursday will be 28 but with the Humidex will will feel more like 36.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming southeast 30 gusting to 60 before morning. Low overnight will be 18.