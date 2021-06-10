Thunder Bay – SPORTS – In 2021, the Norwesters Alpine Club was grateful to receive a $94,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to help provide a permanent home for alpine ski athletes at Loch Lomond Ski Area. The grant will be used to purchase two large ATCO trailers to house athletes while they are training, up to five days a week.

“I am thrilled to see the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s investment in the Norwesters Alpine Club through the Resilient Communities Fund. As we put this pandemic behind us, it is important to invest in local organizations to rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. I am happy for this investment that promotes a healthy lifestyle.” – MPP Michael Gravelle, Thunder Bay – Superior North.

Additionally, the grant will allow for site preparation, electrical and propane hook ups, and barriers necessary to adhere to public health policies and recommendations both during and beyond the pandemic. The proposed area is affectionately termed ‘Camp NAC’ by the Club.

Site preparation has begun and it is anticipated that ‘Camp NAC’ will be ready to house athletes by the start of the 2021-2022 on-snow training season. It is essential that athletes have a place to put on equipment, eat and get a break from the elements. Without the generous funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, it would be extremely difficult for the Club to provide this essential space and continue to provide high-level programming for alpine skiing in our community.

“The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be underestimated,” said Mike Scorgie, President, Norwesters Alpine Club. “The COVID-19 pandemic and the constantly changing public health policies have made it extremely difficult to ensure that athletes can continue to train in a safe environment. Thanks to this generous funding, we are confident that we can continue to offer programming for athletes who are passionate about alpine skiing, knowing they will have a permanent space at Loch Lomond all to their own. Our programs start with our Little Rippers at age five and continue through to athletes 19+. Ski racing provides excellent physical activity and, ultimately, is a lot of fun for those in our programs,” added Scorgie.

For more information about the Norwesters Alpine Club and its programs, please visit www.nacracing.ca

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. OTF awarded $115 million to 644 projects last year to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario. www.otf.ca