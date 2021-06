Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 2 (two) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total number of current active cases is 56.

One case is from close contact and the other case is pending.

One of the new cases is in a district community and the other is in a First Nations community.

There is no changes in terms of people hospitalized, and no new Variants of Concern to report.