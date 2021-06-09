KENORA – Today, there are no new reports of COVID-19 in the Northwestern District Health Unit region.

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face.

Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should self-isolate and get tested.

There are two active cases in the district.