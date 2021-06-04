Thunder Bay – Weather – Get set for some warm weather for much of Western Ontario.



The weather service says this is the first heat warning of the season. The heat with daytime temperatures expected in the low to mid 30s will continue for Friday and Saturday. There may be a reprieve from the heat on Sunday; however, the heat event may return Monday through Wednesday.

Heat Warning in effect for:

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

With the heat, there is the potential for people to be cranky. Keeping properly hydrated is key when the temperature rises. That of course means drinking plenty of water.

Treat the people around you like they matter, because they do. You can do it, remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 11 to start your Friday in Thunder Bay as we head to a daytime high of 28. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. Humidex 31. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 then light late this evening. Low 15.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 15 headed to a high of 31 for Sioux Lookout today. Skies will be sunny this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then west 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon. Humidex 33. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy skies. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 16.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is 8 in Sachigo Lake this morning on the way to a Friday high of 23. Skies are cloudy. There will be periods of rain beginning this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. Humidex 26.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of drizzle near midnight. Low 8.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It will be hot in Kenora today. This morning it is already 17 headed to a Friday high of 34. Skies will be sunny this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. Humidex 37. UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the southwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 before becoming light this evening. Low 16.