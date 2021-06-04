Thunder Bay – It was a busy night for firefighters in the city. Platoon Chief, Philip Dzuba reports that just after 02:00hrs today, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structural fire in the 200 block of South Archibald. Upon arrival fire crews reported a garage had flames showing from the rear of the structure thus prompting the initiation of a second alarm for this fire.

An exterior attack was order which kept the fire from entering the rest of the structure. Damage to the garage was moderate and there were no injuries.

Then at 02:55 a second structural fire was reported on South Syndicate and flame could be seeing on the outside of the building reaching the roof and a second alarm was initiated. The occupants of the building self-evacuate from the structure. First arriving unit used multiple attack lines to bring the fire under control from the exterior.

The fire did get into the roof area but fire crew were able to extinguish the fire and prevent a severe damage to the building. A search of the building was conducted to make sure all occupants were out of the building and there were no injuries

A Total of 6 pumpers and an aerial ladder and command unit responded to this call

Upon complete extinguishment by TBFR, the fire scene was left in the care and control of the Thunder Bay Police Service to complete an investigation of the incident along with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Investigators.

A total of 5 Pumpers, a Command unit and an aerial ladder responded to this incident.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would like to remind the public that working smoke detectors do save lives.