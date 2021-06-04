14 People Admitted to Hospital

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in residents in the TBDHU Region. This brings the total current active cases to 75.

1 person has been admitted to hospital. – NOTE – An earlier media statement from the TBDHU said 14 people.

There are 16 cases with Variants of Concern reported today.

Case Causes

16 Close contact

4 Pending

1 No known exposure

Case Locations