Thunder Bay – COVID-19 UPDATE – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

There is one case reported today of a Variant of Concern.

Three additional people have been admitted to the hospital.

Three cases have been resolved in the past 24 hours. The total number of current active cases is 61.

10 cases are as a result of close contact and one case has no known exposure.

2 cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, 5 cases are in First Nations communities, and 4 cases are in district communities