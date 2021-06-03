Sioux Lookout, ON – While the provincial declaration of emergency and Stay-at-Home Order expired on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, we will continue to operate in the Shutdown Zone of Stage 1.

This means that indoor gatherings are not allowed with anyone you do not live with, except one other person from outside the household who lives alone or is a caregiver. Outdoor gatherings remain limited to five people with physical distancing of two metres for people outside of your household. Masks or face coverings are also required during permitted events, such as weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites, or ceremonies.

At this time, all Municipal buildings will remain closed to the public until step two of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen takes effect. Although our doors remain closed, staff is still working so that essential Municipal services continue with minimal interruptions.

Our phone lines are being monitored and we continue our efforts to return calls as soon as possible.

Currently, these Municipal facilities remain CLOSED to the public:

The Municipal Office

The Recreation Centre and Gymnasium – except for vaccination clinics

The Public Works Garage

The Fire Hall

The Airport Administration Building

These Municipal facilities will remain OPEN to the public:

The Airport Terminal Building

The Hidden Lake Landfill Site

The Biidaaban and Sioux Mountain Children’s Centres

Baseball diamonds

Soccer fields

Golf courses

Tennis courts

Basketball courts

Bike and skate parks

Bocce Courts

Please remember that physical distancing and sanitization requirements remain in place. Signs are

posted in public areas.

The Municipality of Sioux Lookout thanks you for your continued cooperation and patience as we navigate

a set of guidelines that change frequently and can require legal clarification to ensure compliance.