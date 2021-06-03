Thunder Bay – The efforts that scam artists put in too steal from you is massive, and far more often than not, are helped by people who unwittingly assist those fraudsters.

Cost of Online Fraud in Canada

As of April 30, 2021

Canadian reports of fraud

33,455 (71,023 in 2020)

Canadian victims of fraud

19,610 (42,130 in 2020)

Loses Due to fraud

$66.7 M ($104.4 M in 2020)

On social media, there are many times people are asking others to share information. Some of it is legitimate, and some of it is not.

During the pandemic, and especially with long periods of the Stay-at-Home Order and other restrictions, many people are spending endless hours scrolling social media sites.

On these sites, often there are fraudsters who seek to get information to figure out your password. Many people choose passwords based on things that they will easily remember.

That is where some of the polls on social media come in. Many of the questions in some of these polls are things you might use as passwords. You think you are just playing along, but you don’t know the intent that someone has to take advantage of you.

Taking some time to realize that, you are in effect protecting you, and your family.

The cost of online fraud is massive. Don’t become a victim.