Ottawa, ON – Jamie Schmale, Conservative Shadow Minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Gérard Deltell, House Leader of the Official Opposition, released the following statement on the action plan released by the Liberal government on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report:

“Today, after two full years of waiting for Justin Trudeau’s action plan on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the Liberal government has released their national action plan.

“Canada’s Conservatives are deeply disappointed with the ‘action plan’ released by the Trudeau Liberals. Rather than delivering a comprehensive plan to address the horrors of violence on Indigenous women and girls, the Liberals produced a plan of inaction with rehashed announcements and no concrete funding.

“Reconciliation involves more than just funding announcements and photo ops – it requires partnership and collaboration with Indigenous communities across Canada. This is the only way to identify effective, accessible, and culturally relevant solutions that truly serve these communities.

“The Liberal government has an obligation to the victims, their families and to all Indigenous women and girls to ensure that their action plan reflects their voices so that Indigenous women today and future generations of women and girls can live their lives free of violence. It’s time for the Trudeau Liberals to live up to that obligation.

“Canada’s Conservatives are focused on bringing forward policies that make real and measurable improvements in the lives of Canada’s Indigenous peoples. We will be conducting a thorough review of these recommendations and will continue to call for action that truly reflects the voices of Indigenous women and girls across Canada.”