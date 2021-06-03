OTTAWA – The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, responsible for the election of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief, has received nomination papers in proper form from the following persons, listed below in alphabetical order by last name:

Archibald, RoseAnne – ON

Bellerose, Reginald – SK

Calahoo-Stonehouse, Jodi – AB Crowchild, Lee – AB Fiddler, Alvin – ON Hart, Kevin T. – MB Martin, Ed.D., Cathy – QC

According to the AFN Charter, an Eligible Candidate must:

Be eighteen (18) years of age or older;

Be of First Nations ancestry;

Be a member of a First Nations community, in good standing with the AFN; and

Have 15 eligible electors, First Nations Chiefs, endorse their candidacy.

The 2021 Election for the Office of the National Chief will take place on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, during the AFN Annual General Assembly (AGA). The 2021 AGA is taking place virtually July 6-8, 2021.

The AFN Charter, Article 22 states that the National Chief shall be elected by a majority of sixty (60) percent of the votes. The Assembly of First Nations is the national advocacy organization representing First Nations citizens in Canada.