NIPISSING FIRST NATION — Chief Reginald Niganobe has been elected as the new Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief by the Chiefs-in-Assembly following a virtual traditional stand-up election hosted by Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation via Zoom.

“Miigwetch to Glen for your service and dedication to the Anishinabek Nation communities and the Anishinabek peoples. I appreciate, value and most of all, value your shared words of wisdom. Miigwech to the Elders who have guided me to this point that we are at right now. Miigwech to the Chief – the Gimaas – for selecting me as Grand Council Chief,” says Grand Council Chief Reginald Niganobe. “There is much work to do. I know there are many issues to tackle and we will address them. I’ve been taught to keep my mind, body and spirit fit – and my heart open. We will move forward in a good way.”

Candidates Reginald Niganobe, Chief of Mississauga #8 First Nation and incumbent Grand Council Chief Glen Hare participated in a traditional stand-up election led by Anishinabek Nation Head Getzit and appointed Electoral Officer Nmishomis Gordon Waindubence today during the virtual Grand Council Assembly. The 39 Anishinabek Nation First Nations Chiefs elected the new Grand Council Chief. The final vote results were Chief Reginald with 20 votes to Glen Hare’s 18.

Reginald Niganobe has been part of Mississauga #8 First Nation Chief and Council since 2009 where he started as a councillor and has held the position of Chief since 2011. He has been a strong advocate for retaining history and preservation of traditional territories. He has strong ties to the community through his family and many relations and continues to be an advocate for youth and supports their knowledge around governance, treaties, and the history of our territory. He has also served as the Chair of the North Shore Tribal Council for the last six years.

Starting in 2018, there was a change to have four Regional Deputy Grand Council Chiefs rather than one Deputy Grand Council Chief. The increase in Regional Deputy Grand Council Chiefs allows for greater capacity and political representation at the regional level. The four regions are: Northern Superior, Southwest, Southeast, and Lake Huron.

The newly elected Regional Deputy Grand Council Chiefs are:

Northern Superior Region – Chief Melvin Hardy, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek

Southwest Region – Joe Miskokomon (acclaimed), Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

Southeast Region –James R. Marsden (acclaimed), Alderville First Nation

Lake Huron – Travis Boissoneau (acclaimed), Garden River First Nation

Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory has an ex-officio position on the Leadership Council. Ogimaa Duke Peltier currently holds that position.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.