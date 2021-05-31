Thunder Bay – NEWS – “Citizen input is extremely important as we create this Strategy,” said Jack Avella, Manager – Corporate Information Technology. “We want residents to share their hopes for the future. Are they interested in new online services? Real-time information? Quick pay options? This is their opportunity to tell us. The Digital Strategy is all about how we can use technology to make our community work better in the digital age.”

The City of Thunder Bay is developing a Digital Strategy to transform service delivery and City processes in the face of an ever-evolving digital environment. While extensive internal consultation is taking place, the public is invited to get involved in the Strategies’ development and share their views on what they would like to see for the future.

“We live in a very technology-driven world,” said City Manager Norm Gale. “This has become even more evident through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Digital Strategy will be our roadmap for City services and processes that embrace technology and digital solutions to make it easier for residents to interact with the City.”

The creation of a Digital Strategy was one of the recommendations from the recent City Program and Services Review, responding to increasing pressures for efficiency, service delivery, sustainability and cost-effectiveness. The City has engaged Perry Group Consulting to facilitate the development of this Strategy.

“We are looking to capitalize on technology to create efficiencies while offering more digital services to the public,” said Linda Evans – General Manager, Corporate Services and Long-term Care and City Treasurer. “The Digital Strategy is intended to understand our current technology use, identify future needs and priorities, and address what it will take to become a more digital City.”

Citizens can get involved from May 31 – June 13, by sharing feedback through an online survey, posting to the virtual idea board, registering for a focus group to be held June 23, 6 – 8 pm, or providing feedback directly to Perry Group Consulting.

Learn more and get involved at www.thunderbay.ca/GetInvolved

All feedback will help inform the development and implementation of the City’s Digital Strategy which will be presented to City Council in October 2021.