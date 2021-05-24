Thunder Bay – Eric Melillo MP (Kenora) and Scott Aichison MP join us for a discussion on Bill C-10 a Liberal Government Bill that is on regulation of the Internet.

This is a piece of legislation working its way through the House of Commons.

It is at the Committee Stage right now with MPS going through the legislation clause by clause.

The Conservatives say that Bill C-10 could have major implications on what you can post on Social Media.

Eric Melillo says this can impact free speech and Internet communications.