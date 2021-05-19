Thunder Bay – Weather – It is smokey in the west of the region as wild fires ramp up.



For May 19th, the Ontario Provincial Lockdown and Stay-at-Home Orders continue.

The weather forecast for the next week is for showers. While that will be good for the wild fires situation, it is likely to be harder on families and individuals.

What is needed is extra efforts to be kind to each other. Your mental health is important, and doing positive things is a way to keep yourself, and those around you.

Take advantage of this time. Learn a new skill, read a book, learn something that helps your family and yourself. Think back to older times when people did not have smartphones and screens and actually talked with each other.

Resist the temptation to pick up a glass, a bottle, a bong, and focus on setting new goals and directions for you.

We know you can do this. Remember especially today, “You’re Beautiful”.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Elevated pollution levels are expected or occurring. Multiple wildfires continue to be observed across northwestern Ontario, with smoke resulting in poor air quality. This should continue through Wednesday.

The arrival of showers Wednesday evening may help alleviate some of the smoke concerns, but some areas may continue to see local smoke through Thursday.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 11 under cloudy skies this morning. There is a 60 per cent chance of rain showers this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High expected of 22 for the day with a Humidex 26.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches are forecast to develop near midnight. Winds will be south at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low of 10 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 15 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout under a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will cloud over later this morning. Local smoke will be in the area. Winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High for the day of 26 with a Humidex at 28.

Tonight will see more clouds early this evening. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13 overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation

The far north is a contrast to the western region of Ontario. It is zero in Washaho Cree Nation this morning. Skies are cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle this morning and a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.

There is the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming east 30 km/h this afternoon. High for Wednesday of +8.

Tonight, we are calling for a few rain showers ending late this evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. The risk of a thunderstorm continues for early this evening. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low overnight of -4. Wind chill -9 overnight.

We are watching a winter storm warning to the West of Washaho Cree Nation in Manitoba.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Churchill

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

A low pressure system continues to bring a mix of wintery weather to extreme northern Manitoba.

Associated with this low pressure system, a band of freezing rain has developed from Brochet eastward to south of Churchill. Total accumulations of 5 to 10 mm of freezing rain are possible before the freezing rain transitions to snow this morning.

North of this band of freezing rain, heavy snow has been falling since Tuesday morning in the communities of Lac Brochet, Tadoule Lake and Churchill and will continue through the day, today. Total snowfall accumulations of 30 to 40 cm are possible by this evening.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 18 to start the morning in Kenora. Cloudy skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. There is the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Local smoke will continue and people with respiratory issues should take heed. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for the day a very warm 29 with the Humidex at 31. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see showers with a risk of thunderstorms. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 millimetres are possible. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 then light this evening. Low overnight of 15.