Mark Dewitt White is a Model, Actor and Social Media Influencer with more than 300,000 followers across all platforms, he is an inspiration to the world and his healthy nature is a role model for a lot of people out there trying to live a healthier lifestyle. There are millions of ways one can predict and claim over their dreams. Mark has chosen modeling as his stage to showcase his traits and talents and achieve the perks of what he desires for.

The basic area of his content is related to fitness and related trends working with brand partners like Express, Hollister, and Hanes promoting with his personal reviews about the merchandise. He shares his blends of photo shoots and other interactive pursuits as in accordance with the demand of the trend. Mark, initially started his journey in the summer of 2016 on Instagram, he went viral posting a sports drink on his arm gaining the attention of Florida based nutrition company Bpi-Sports landing him a sponsorship.

Having such mass amount of viewers, Mark feels the obligation to inspire and motivate people to stay healthy, promote self love. He also wants to be able to use his platform to be able to use his voice to send powerful messages to his supporters. Much of his current physique and body has been built by regular exercise and in combination with practicing a healthy diet. He made sure that he consumes an ample amount of nutrition throughout his day to maintain and improve overall immunity and stamina. Mark inherited many traits of his body through his mother. His mom is also a former bodybuilder and fitness model.

Being just 27 years old African-American and achieving such great heights of success , Mark White is a youth savoring the aroma of aesthetic diligence, encountering millions of lives to reach out of their comfort zone to grasp for their dreams. Such boost to your confidence is all you actually needed today.

A true representative is the one that holds ample amount of courage, confidence, and bewilderment, great sense of thinking and apt knowledge enough for the crew to participate in the race and come back home bagging platinum sword. To find such leaders is actually the real task. We wish Mark White all the very best for his future endeavors. May he encounter success in every pursuit and bring fame home!