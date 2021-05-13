Thunder Bay – Entertainment – Grand Slam Sports & Entertainment is thrilled to announce that outdoor movies will return this summer with Boomer’s Drive-In on the Murillo Fairgrounds.

“We’re extremely excited to return this year and continue our great partnership with the Murillo Fairgrounds,” said company president David Valente. “During this pandemic, being able to offer the residents of the Thunder Bay area an enjoyable night out in a unique setting, was an experience we wanted to continue in 2021. Using a LED video screen allows great flexibility for show times, including for groups wishing to book private events,” added Valente.

The opening date is still to be determined pending the provincial restrictions that currently remain in place.

Boomer’s debuted last summer allowing local movie goers an opportunity to enjoy the drive-in experience, which was not available in Thunder Bay for nearly 30 years.

The site’s 800 square foot LED screen allows movies to be shown during the day or evening compared to other venues in the province with projection screens that can only show films at dusk.

Boomer’s Drive-In will again coordinate with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit in providing a safe venue, which will include popcorn and refreshments as well as restroom facilities at the site located at 600 Pole Line Road.

For upcoming show times and dates, to book a group outing, or additional information, please visit www.boomersdrivein.ca.