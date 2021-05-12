Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There were four new fires discovered in the northwest region by the afternoon of May 12, 2021.

Thunder Bay 4 is not under control at 0.8 hectares and is located near Sovereign Road, approximately 32 kilometres west of Thunder Bay Fort Frances 5 is not under control at 40 hectares and is located near Whalen Lake, approximately 77 kilometres east of Fort Frances. Kenora 17 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Washagamis Bay First Nation, approximately 10 kilometres south of Kenora. Kenora 18 is not under control at 0.4 hectares and is located near Twin Lake, approximately 36 kilometres west of Kenora.



At the time of this update, there are five active fires in the region. Four fires are not under control and one fire is being held.

The fire hazard is predominantly high across the region with pockets of extreme hazard in the southwest portion of the region. There is an area of moderate hazard in the Nipigon district.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.