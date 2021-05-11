Thunder Bay – LIVING – The Thunder Bay Public Library remains on lockdown closure with online access, and curtsied pickup at Waverly, Brodie, and Mary J. L. Black. The County Park Library is closed at present.

In our ongoing discussions with John Patemen of the TBPL we discuss issues that are currently impacting our city.

The public library has become on of the hubs in our community that is there to assist many of the marginalized people. During the pandemic and the library closure NetNewsLedger’s James Murray and the TBPL’s John Pateman have started discussions on “Our Thunder Bay” with an eye to how to make our city the best in the world.