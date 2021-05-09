Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Despite drying conditions there have been no new wildfires reported for Sunday.

No new fires were discovered in the Northwest region by the late afternoon of May 9.

One new fire was discovered during the evening hours of May 8, after last update was issued. Kenora 16 is a grass fire north of the community of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation, approximately 50 kilometre northwest of Kenora. The 1.5 hectare fire is being held.

At the time of this update there are three active fires in the Northwest Region. Two fires are under control and one fire is being held.

The wildland fire hazard is high to moderate in the Kenora and Fort Frances sectors. Dryden, Red Lake, Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout sectors are feature moderate to low hazard conditions. Low hazard conditions prevail in the Nipigon sector.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.