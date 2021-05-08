Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to the weekend! Or do weekends really matter all what much during a provincial lockdown and during a Stay-at-Home Order?



Truth is over the next couple of days, weather is going to be for the most part far more seasonal, and you will be able to get outside, get some sun, some positive exercise and enjoy the weather.

The social bubble forecast is for greater kindness, for treating one another with caring, compassion and love. You can do this, remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is currently -1 in the city. We are calling for a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with a daytime high of +10. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill is at minus 4 this morning.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Low overnight will be minus 1.

Sioux Lookout Weather

First off there is an update on the local COVID-19 situation, read it here.

Weather wise, mainly sunny skies are in the forecast. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High for the day will be +9. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Tonight, the forecast is for partly cloudy. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight -3. Wind chill will be at -6 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It will be cloudy with a 60 perc ent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be north at 20 km/h. High +2. Wind chill -10 this morning.

Tonight, the forecast is for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds north 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low overnight of -2. Wind chill near -7.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Kenora for Saturday. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h late this afternoon. High +13 for the day.

Tonight will see clear. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low overnight will be -2. Wind chill -5 overnight.