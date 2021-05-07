Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are weather advisories for the Far North in Ontario this morning. Old Man Winter seems determined to try hard to hang on.

The Ontario Stay-at-Home Order continues to be in effect.

While there is snow for the far north, for Western Ontario the forecast for the next several days is far more promising. Sunny skies are headed our way through the weekend. This will allow us all the opportunity to get outside, to enjoy some fresh air and natural vitamin D. Take the time to go for a walk, enjoy the walking or biking trails, get some needed exercise and continue to practice kindness and social distancing.

It is really important to focus on being kind and respectful to each other, and especially to your family and members of your social bubble. You can do this, remember “You’re Beautiful”.

In the weather…

Weather advisory in effect for:

Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Peawanuck

There is a Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today and this evening.

Hazards:

Snowfall amount of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Reduced visibility to near zero at times due to local blowing snow.

Snow will continue throughout the day with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm expected by this evening. Strong winds gusting up to 60 km/h are expected which could significantly reduce visibility to near zero in local blowing snow.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 1 in Thunder Bay this morning to start the day. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. The weather service says it is going to become cloudy this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of +10.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Wind from the northwest 20 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Low -1.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -1 in Sioux Lookout to start the morning. Skies are cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High of +10.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light early this evening. Low -4. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect – There will be snow and local blowing snow with amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres expected. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60. High of zero. Wind chill -10 this morning.

Tonight these periods of snow will be ending this evening followed by cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries. With the winds, there is expected to be local blowing snow this evening. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 before becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of -1. Wind chill forecast for -8 overnight.

Marten Falls Weather

Periods of light snow with accumulations of two centimetres are expected in Marten Falls today. The high for Friday will be +2. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. Wind chill will make it feel like minus 7 this morning.

Tonight will see periods of light snow with about two centimetres expected. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of -3. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

The Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather is sharing a look at what is coming for the more easterly regions of Western Ontario. Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast for Kenora. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High +11. Wind chill -8 this morning.

Tonight there will be a few clouds. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h but will becoming light this evening. Low -2. Wind chill -5 overnight.