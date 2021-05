Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 9 (nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There are six cases with Variants of Concern (VOCs) identified in Monday’s report.

The current number of active cases is 48.

Case Exposure Causes

5 close contact

2 No Known Exposure

2 Pending

All of today’s cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.