Thunder Bay – WILD FIRE UPDATE – Warming conditions are likely to see the forests in the region start to dry up. It is a time for extra caution as well, as people will start wanting to get out on the land.

Three new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of April 30. Sioux Lookout 1 is located near the community of Mishkeegogamang, approximately 25 kilometres south of Pickle Lake. The 0.2 hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 2 is located east of Calvert Road and south of Corbett Creek in the Oliver/Paipoonge area. The 1.5 hectare fire is not under control. Kenora 10 is located near the community of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation, approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Kenora. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.



These three fires represent the only active wildland fires in the region.

The forest fire hazard is mainly moderate across the region with an area of high hazard conditions encompassing most of the Kenora sector and western portions of the Dryden and Fort Frances sectors.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website atontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.