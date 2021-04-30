Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – North Star Air is proud and very pleased to announce the milestone in their First Nation Community Partnership Agreements program. As of April 30, 2021, North Star Air eclipsed the $5 million mark for funds contributed back to their First Nations Partners!

Since the program’s inception, North Star Air’s growing strategic business partnerships include eleven First Nation communities: Cat Lake, Deer Lake, Eabametoong, Kashechewan, Marten Falls, Neskantaga, North Caribou Lake, North Spirit Lake, Poplar Hill, Sachigo Lake and Webequie.

“Revenues generated from North Star Air community partner agreements are designed to distribute funds back into the community for future investments in social, economic and infrastructure projects” explains Executive Vice-President Tom Meilleur. “We’re very proud and dedicated to playing an active role in making a positive difference within First Nation communities. This achievement is a testament to the great relations we have with our First Nation partner communities and the mutual support and growth we have achieved together.”

“This is a great partnership that works for the First Nation communities in providing assistance to the north where it is desperately needed. We continue to support this initiative and encourage all our community members, other suppliers and government agencies to use North Star Air that supports the betterment of our community” says Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation.

In support of their vision and mission, North Star Air partner communities also benefit from competitive rates for passenger, charter and air cargo services. The airline also provides grant money for members of their First Nation partner communities to attend an accredited Aviation school to enjoy a rewarding career in the exciting world of aviation with North Star Air.

To celebrate this $5million milestone, and in recognition of their customers and their team in helping build these great relationships, North Star Air has adorned their passenger aircraft with celebratory decals. “We’d love to be going into the communities and celebrating with them, hosting a community BBQ and presenting their cheque, but due to COVID, we’ll have to put our visits on hold this year,” states Maureen Massaro, Director of Passenger Services, “This is a small way of showing our mutual achievements and this milestone.”

North Star Air has been a constant innovator in working with partner communities. The airline implemented rapid testing for passengers last month.

North Star Air has also worked with the RCMP and Toys for the North for years helping to bring cheer to the children in Northern Communities.

North Star Air is continually bringing innovation to Northern flying.