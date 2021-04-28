Snowfall Warnings in Effect for Northern Ontario

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Argh! There are snowfall warnings in effect in two regions of Northern Ontario.

There is precipitation in the forecast for Western Ontario for Thursday.



Snowfall warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Peawanuck

Significant snowfall expect tonight into Thursday. Snow, heavy at times with amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres are forecast. Periods of snow will persist for much of the day before becoming heavy tonight. The axis of heaviest snow, at this point, appears to reside slightly east of Big Trout Lake and should primarily affect the communities of Kasabonika and Peawanuck.

Working through the Stay-at-Home Order and the Ontario Provincial Lockdown – it may feel hard, but it is important. It is certainly understandable that people are feeling tired, frustrated, and can’t wait to see things get back to “normal”.

That is where patience, kindness, respect, and understanding comes in.

Think of this, at almost at no time in recent history – the stay-at-home order and COVID-19 lockdown… while it presents problems it offer opportunity.

In problems are always opportunities. One of the opportunities is learning new things, and expanding your understanding. Learning new skills. School yourself for your own betterment.

You can do it! Why? Because “You’re Beautiful!”

Thunder Bay Weather

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Thunder Bay today. The daytime high will be 13.

Tonight skies will be increasing cloudy overnight with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries before morning. Low overnight at the freezing mark.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -2 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout. Sunny skies with winds at up to 15 km/h. The high for Wednesday will be +15. The wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There will be a few showers beginning this evening and ending before morning. Low +1.

Peawanuck Weather

As noted there is a snowfall warning in effect for Peawanuck. For today there will be periods of snow with amounts of two centimetres. Winds will be from the northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming east 30 late this afternoon. Temperature steady near -2. Wind chill near -0.

Tonight snow will be at times heavy with 10 to 15 centimetres forecast. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming east 30 near midnight. Low -5. Wind chill -8 this evening and -13 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is +5 in Kenora this morning. Sunny skies are there to start your morning. There will be increasing cloudiness by early this afternoon. High for the day will be a very enjoyable +18.

Tonight will see a few rain showers becoming mixed with flurries after midnight and ending before morning then cloudy. There is the risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low overnight of -2.