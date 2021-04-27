Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) launched a pre-registration survey to collect information from businesses and organizations whose staff are considered essential frontline workers who cannot work from home under Phase 2 of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. This represents a broad list of workers from a range of sectors covering education and childcare workers, emergency and social services, retail, infrastructure workers and industry, among many others. For further details and the full list, visit TBDHU.COM/essentialworkers

Through the pre-registration survey TBDHU will collect the number of eligible frontline workers in a given business or organization, as well as the name and information of an individual who can work with TBDHU in ensuring workers have access to immunization when their time comes. Information is not being collected on individual workers who qualify.

The data collected will be used to inform vaccine planning and preparedness activities for Thunder Bay and District. The order and pace of advancing through these groups of workers will depend on various factors, including the current and future policy direction from the provincial government, the number of workers who qualify in each category and vaccine supply. Projected timelines in the Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccination plan currently show essential worker immunization starting around mid-May through the end of June.

The survey can be found at: TBDHU.com/essentialworkers. Workplaces should submit ONE survey for their facility. The survey is not intended for individual workers to complete.

TBDHU is asking employers to provide this information by May 7, 2021.

TBDHU is thankful for the assistance of employers in participating in this survey and for their patience. While waiting to be vaccinated and afterwards, employers in every sector should ensure ongoing compliance with all infection prevention and control measures.

